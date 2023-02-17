Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Port of SD Harbor police recover 50 pounds of meth stashed in parking garage

Meth in parking garage.png
Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department
Meth in parking garage.png
Posted at 3:45 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 18:46:50-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department recovered 50 pounds of meth from a local parking garage after a security guard made an unexpected discovery Thursday.

According to police, a security guard at the parking garage noticed a suspicious person and when the guard approached them, the individual dropped their bag and fled the scene on foot.

When the guard looked into the bag, he found a crystal substance wrapped in plastic.

Authorities say when officers arrived at the scene, they found more narcotics stashed under a nearby car.

"We would like to thank the DEA for their assistance and the security guard for their vigilance," the Port of SDHPD said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Harbo Police did not say if they apprehended a person of interest or suspect at this time. They also did not specify the location of the parking garage where the illegal drugs were seized.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!