Port of SD Harbor police recover 50 pounds of meth stashed in parking garage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department recovered 50 pounds of meth from a local parking garage after a security guard made an unexpected discovery Thursday.

According to police, a security guard at the parking garage noticed a suspicious person and when the guard approached them, the individual dropped their bag and fled the scene on foot.

When the guard looked into the bag, he found a crystal substance wrapped in plastic.

Authorities say when officers arrived at the scene, they found more narcotics stashed under a nearby car.

"We would like to thank the DEA for their assistance and the security guard for their vigilance," the Port of SDHPD said in an Instagram post Thursday.

Harbo Police did not say if they apprehended a person of interest or suspect at this time. They also did not specify the location of the parking garage where the illegal drugs were seized.