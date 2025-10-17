Port Board approves option to lease for restaurant in San Diego Rowing Club

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The historic San Diego Rowing Club could have a new tenant -- a full-service restaurant and bar with indoor and outdoor seating, live indoor music and dock and dine -- if certain conditions are met, it was announced Thursday.

The Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners approved an option to lease agreement with The Rustic on the site on the Embarcadero near the San Diego Convention Center and the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.

"With its historic designation, this is one of the most distinctive restaurant properties on San Diego Bay," said Danielle Moore, chair of the port board. "It's important that we have the right partner -- one that will both invest in the property and build on the success of The Rady Shell and the Convention Center. The Rustic will bring new energy and a fresh experience to the site and to our waterfront."

Gensler Concept renderings of Rustic restaurant

The Rustic is an existing brand by Free Range Holdings, which operates four restaurants in Texas, including the flagship location in Houston. To guarantee the lease, Free Range must secure project financing, obtain all necessary permits, secure a construction contract and complete a parking and management plan.

"We're proud to bring The Rustic to San Diego in a way that celebrates the city's creative heartbeat," said Kyle Noonan, co-founder and co- CEO of Free Range Holdings. "We're excited to partner with local purveyors and artists to create a space that feels authentically San Diego -- built by the people who make this city so special."

Those conditions are intended to ensure "operational and construction readiness and alignment with project requirements" prior to the lease's execution. The lease has a 15-year term with two 5-year options to extend.

Gensler Concept renderings of Rustic restaurant

Additionally, The Rustic and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra have reached a scheduling agreement to coordinate in regards to performances at The Rustic and The Rady Shell. The Rustic is limited to 12 ticketed events per calendar year.

Timelines for any construction are to be determined. The Rustic has up to 24 months to satisfy the preconditions and construction can begin once those are met and the lease is made official.

The San Diego Rowing Club was built in 1900. It's a 9,000-square-foot building with a wraparound patio, a boat dock and 56 parking spaces.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.