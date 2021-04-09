Popular Mira Mesa bowling alley reopens

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Bowling is back in San Diego.

Mira Mesa Lanes reopened Thursday evening. The bowling alley nearly closed for good during the pandemic, but it was bought at the last minute.

The new owners wanted to keep it open for the community. They took it over April 1 and rushed to get it open as San Diego County started trending towards the orange tier of Coronavirus restrictions. It moved into the orange tier Wednesday.

Bowling alleys are allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity in the orange tier.

“It was like alright, San Diego is in the orange, and the amount of excitement and nerves at the same time were flying.” Co-owner Drew Parkin said.

Parkin says they’re not yet allowing spectators due to the capacity limits. In addition, bowlers are required to wear face masks.

Parkin says they’re currently open for league bowling, but open play for the public is expected to start next week.