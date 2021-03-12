Popular Mira Mesa bowling alley gets new owners, to stay open

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An eleventh-hour development will prevent a five-decade-old bowling alley in Mira Mesa from shutting down for good.

Last week, the manager of Kearny Mesa Bowl and Mira Mesa Lanes told ABC 10News both locations — closed for much of the pandemic — were shutting down for good. Longtime bowler Angel PinaHardin has bowled at both locations.

"I personally was devastated, because I know the number of bowling alleys in San Diego are limited, as for as for league bowlers," said PinaHardin.

League bowling sites in the count were already down to just a handful before news of the closures.

"Seriously thought I wouldn’t be able to bowl competitively anymore. It’s not only the sport, but it's the camaraderie you feel when you get together with your bowling family. It's the tradition of passing bowling onto my kids," said PinaHardin.

Her bowling angst didn’t last long, thanks after a Facebook Live this week from professional bowler Missy Parkin and her husband, Drew. The Orange County couple announced they and two others had bought the five-decade-old bowling alley with plans of keeping it open.

"It's been my dream when since I was a little girl, to own a bowling center ... We didn’t want bowling to die in San Diego, so we are so happy we could help save it," said Parkin.

The Parkins didn’t set a date but said they’re hoping to open up the alley as soon as possible.

"I was so excited. Practically jumping up and down for joy," said PinaHardin. "It's a tradition worth having. It’s a tradition worth living."

The Parkins say when they do open, they’re hoping to kick it off with a big tournament.