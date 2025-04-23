Couple remembers Pope Francis' impact on LGBTQ community

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Before his death, Pope Francis touched the lives of many people around the world. His impact extended to a neighborhood in San Diego, where one couple feels they can live authentically because of him.

Married life is going well for Kevin Morris and Jeff Gering. "Kevin and I were together for 40 years, and 10 years ago we were married, but obviously not in the church," Jeff told ABC 10News.

The journey to this point wasn’t always easy.

"I got the message from my church when I was in my late teens that I wasn't welcome as I began to figure out that I was gay, and for quite a while I avoided religion". Kevin said.

That changed when a Catholic priest made Kevin feel welcomed, alongside a significant shift in the church under Pope Francis. "Being accepting and welcoming not just to LGBTQ folks but to anyone who feels marginalized or unwelcome has a huge impact on people," he said.

In 2023, Pope Francisformally approved Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. Kevin and Jeff gladly participated in this decision last year.

"We thought it was fitting and a wonderful idea to have the blessing after church in the courtyard at Saint John's, where we go to church every Sunday," Jeff said.

Because of the Pope’s work in making the church more inclusive, Kevin and Jeff feel they can live authentically.

"I think his loss and his passing is something that, uh, you know, hits us hard," Jeff told ABC 10News.

"We're a couple that happens to be gay," Kevin added. "That's just us being honest, uh, and isn't that how you should be at church?"

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.