Poma's Deli in Ocean Beach hosting fundraiser for surfers killed in Baja

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A business in Ocean Beach is planning on giving back to the families of the surfers killed in Baja California late last month.

Poma's Deli will donate a percentage of all sales on Friday to the GoFundMe pages created for the men. Two of them lived in Ocean Beach.

Callum, his brother Jake, and friend Carter Rhoad were reported missing at the end of April while the trio were on a surfing trip in Baja. Their bodies were found days later in a well. Baja California prosecutors believe the men were shot in the head in a robbery gone wrong.

The news rocked the Ocean Beach community, the employees and Poma’s.

"When they found out who it was, they were in disbelief, like no one could believe it, because he was such a nice guy," says Poma's owner, Nick Poma.

According to Poma, Callum, originally from Australia, would frequent the business two to three times a week. Employees said his favorite meal was a meatball sandwich with cheese made with homemade meatballs and sauce.

Poma says he wants the families of Callum, Jake and Carter to know that the community and employees will never forget them and what happened.

Poma tells ABC 10News that Callum and Jake's parents were able to try Callum's favorite sub when they traveled to San Diego after their sons' death.

"It was tough, it was definitely, it was sad, but at the same time, it was just good to see them," Poma said.

The fundraiser is Friday at Poma's Deli at 1846 Bacon St from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

