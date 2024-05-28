Pollution closes Imperial Beach, parts of Coronado Beach Memorial Day weekend

Imperial Beach and parts of Coronado Beach are closed this Memorial Day weekend due to ongoing pollution from a broken Mexican wastewater facility, which dumps billions of gallons of sewage into the ocean annually.

Beachgoers are avoiding the water despite fewer crowds.

“We’re totally disappointed because we brought our boogie boards," said Jainie Behling, a Lakeside resident. "I’m not comfortable going out here and tempting it so this is what we’re doing right now.”

“You couldn’t pay me to go in there," said Charles Schulze, visiting from out of town. "Literally, you got a hundred bucks right now, you want to give it to me, I wont take it.”

According to a 2023 report by the Surfrider Foundation, Imperial Beach failed to meet California’s recreational water standards in 100% of samples taken. It had the worst bacteria levels among the 600 beaches tested.

“I don’t remember the last time I went in the water,” said Giselle Delgado, a Chula Vista resident.

“It should be something San Diego we’re proud of," Behling said. "People coming to visit ... should be able to enjoy when we want.”

Another Memorial Day passes with part of San Diego’s coast too dirty to swim in.