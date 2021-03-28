POLL: Will you attend the Comic-Con event Thanksgiving weekend?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Comic-Con announced an in-person fall event, giving many hope more than a year into the global coronavirus pandemic.

Social media reactions were mixed following the Saturday announcement. Some people expressed disappointment that the event will be held Thanksgiving weekend, while other fans expressed hope.

"It's Thanksgiving, who's going to go? They're mistaken if they're expecting much of a crowd," one Facebook commenter wrote.

Some, however, had a more optimistic approach. "Yeah right no date would detour people that love comic con! Plus Thanksgiving will be over," another commenter said.

