POLL: Voters in California's 50th District favor Biden & Peters in re-election bids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — President Joe Biden and Rep. Scott Peters appear to be ready to cruise to re-election in California's 50th Congressional District, according to a recent SurveyUSA poll.

The 10News/Union-Tribune poll indicates Biden garnered support from 51% of those polled, while Donald Trump had the backing of 36% of respondents. Of the remaining respondents, 8% said they would vote for a third-party candidate, while 5% were undecided.

Meanwhile, Peters boasts an 18-point lead over Republican candidate Peter Bono in the race for the Congressional seat. Bono, a Navy veteran and activist, had support from 33% of the likely voters surveyed.

SurveyUSA's poll found that 79% of likely voters who picked a candidate said they would definitely vote for that candidate, while just 18% said they might change their minds.

When specifically asked whether Trump's recent conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records swayed which candidate they'd support, 4% of Trump voters and 3% of Biden voters said the conviction influenced their pick.

Conversely, 59% of voters said the conviction didn't change who'd they vote for, but rather made them more supportive of their candidate. In this case, 68% of Biden voters are staying true, while 50% of Trump voters are sticking with him despite his felon status.

When looking at the Biden administration's new restrictions on asylum-seekers at the border, 40% of respondents indicated the policy decision didn't meet the threshold to change who they'd vote for. However, 12% of voters said the move made them less supportive of their candidate.

SurveyUSA asked if a potential Trump trial on 2020 election interference could affect their vote; 80% said it would not.

This survey was conducted between June 24 and June 30. Of the 725 people interviewed, 673 were identified as registered voters, and 601 were considered likely to vote in November.

You can find a comprehensive breakdown of the survey results here.