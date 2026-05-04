POLL: Steve Hilton in the lead for California Governor with Tom Steyer in close second

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new statewide poll shows Republican Steve Hilton in the lead just ahead of Democrat Tom Steyer in the race for California Governor.

According to the poll, 20% of those asked said they would vote for Hilton, and 18% responded that they would vote for Steyer.

Meanwhile, 58% of those asked said there are too many candidates in the race. Cost of living tops the list of the biggest issues facing California, according to the poll.

With California facing a large budget gap, 37% of those polled said the governor should employ a combination of higher taxes and cuts to spending on education and health care as the solution.

A total of 58% of those asked said they would vote yes on a billionaire's tax.

To get the results, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,415 adults in the entire state from April 28 through May 1. Click here to read the full results.

San Diego County poll

In a countywide poll, 21% of San Diegans also said they would choose Steve Hilton to lead the state, with 17% choosing Tom Steyer.

A total of 57% also said there are too many candidates in the race.

Cost of living also topped the list of the biggest issues facing California with 46%, followed by homelessness at 12%.

San Diegans also prefer a combination approach to fixing the state's budget gap, with 33% answering that they support a combination of cuts to spending on education and health care and higher taxes.

61% of those asked said they support a billionaire's tax.

To get the results, SurveyUSA interviewed 950 adults in San Diego County from April 28 through May 1. Click here for the full results.