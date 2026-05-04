Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

POLL: Steve Hilton in the lead for California Governor with Tom Steyer in close second

ballot box
ABC 10News
ballot box
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new statewide poll shows Republican Steve Hilton in the lead just ahead of Democrat Tom Steyer in the race for California Governor.

According to the poll, 20% of those asked said they would vote for Hilton, and 18% responded that they would vote for Steyer.

Meanwhile, 58% of those asked said there are too many candidates in the race. Cost of living tops the list of the biggest issues facing California, according to the poll.

With California facing a large budget gap, 37% of those polled said the governor should employ a combination of higher taxes and cuts to spending on education and health care as the solution.

A total of 58% of those asked said they would vote yes on a billionaire's tax.

To get the results, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,415 adults in the entire state from April 28 through May 1. Click here to read the full results.

San Diego County poll

In a countywide poll, 21% of San Diegans also said they would choose Steve Hilton to lead the state, with 17% choosing Tom Steyer.

A total of 57% also said there are too many candidates in the race.

Cost of living also topped the list of the biggest issues facing California with 46%, followed by homelessness at 12%.

San Diegans also prefer a combination approach to fixing the state's budget gap, with 33% answering that they support a combination of cuts to spending on education and health care and higher taxes.

61% of those asked said they support a billionaire's tax.

To get the results, SurveyUSA interviewed 950 adults in San Diego County from April 28 through May 1. Click here for the full results.

REGISTER OR DONATE HERE

REGISTER OR DONATE HERE