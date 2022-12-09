Poll: One in four parents struggling to pay bills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new Pew Research Center poll shows one in four parents in the U.S. struggled to afford food or housing in the past year. This comes as many San Diegans are trying to budget for the holidays.

Maria Greenwald says this year hasn't been easy for her, her husband Jeff and their son Dustin. Greenwald says she lost her job as a rideshare driver months ago. While her husband works in construction, it's been hard to keep up with bills since then due to inflation.

"I got evicted on Wednesday after not being able to pay my rent in an apartment that we lived in for four years," said Greenwald. "It's not only intimidating but it's scary, especially when I have a 5-year-old boy. It's hard to explain to him we have to go. We have to leave our home."

Now she's forced to live in a motel, in the middle of the holiday season. ABC10 News asked her how she's planning to celebrate the holidays.

"To be completely honest, I haven't even really thought about Christmas," said Greenwald. "Every time I go to the store and hear Christmas music... It takes me aback a little bit, because it doesn't feel like the holidays to me."

She's not alone. From the cost of food, to rent and everything in between, data shows families are struggling. The Pew Research Center says one out of every four parents struggled to pay their living expenses this year.

"What gives me the most hope is my kid. He makes it easier for me to wake up in the morning," said Greenwald. "He's my purpose and I don't want to let him down. So I know that I have to keep going no matter what."

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, as some economists say the worst of inflation is behind us. If you want to make the holidays more affordable, check out these tips.