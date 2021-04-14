POLL: Of 500 San Diegans, 72% say vaccines are still safe after Johnson & Johnson pause

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a new scientific ABC 10News/Union-Tribune poll, of 500 San Diegans surveyed, most said they remain confident in COVID-19 vaccines after federal guidance recommended a pause on administering Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

The pause comes after a handful of rare blood clots were reported in patients who had received J&J's one-dose coronavirus vaccine.

Of those San Diegans asked about the current vaccines available, 72% said they believe they are safe, including 28% saying "very safe" and 44% saying "mostly safe." In total, 18% believed the vaccines were not safe, including 10% saying "mostly unsafe" and 8% saying "very unsafe."

When asked about the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 52% of those surveyed said they believe the vaccine is still safe, including 12% saying "very safe" and 40% saying "mostly safe." Those who said they thought the company's vaccine wasn't safe including 20% saying "mostly unsafe" and 13% "very unsafe."

