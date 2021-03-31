Poll: Majority of San Diegans support Gov. Newsom recall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The majority of San Diegans believe Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled, according to a recent 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune poll.

When asked whether Newsom should be recalled or stay in office, 40 percent of those surveyed say he should be recalled while 35 percent say he should remain in office. Meanwhile, 25 percent of those asked said they were unsure.

So far, no Democrats have announced an intention to run in a potential recall election, but among announced republicans, 18 percent of those asked said they’d support former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer with 61 percent undecided.

Most San Diegans also said Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions went too far.

As the state begins reopening, San Diegans seem conflicted in the poll about whether the state is reopening at the right pace or too slow.