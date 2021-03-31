Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Poll: Majority of San Diegans support Gov. Newsom recall

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
gavin_newsom_012521.jpg
Posted at 3:39 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 18:39:34-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The majority of San Diegans believe Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled, according to a recent 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune poll.

When asked whether Newsom should be recalled or stay in office, 40 percent of those surveyed say he should be recalled while 35 percent say he should remain in office. Meanwhile, 25 percent of those asked said they were unsure.

Survey USA_POLL 03312021_03.jpg

So far, no Democrats have announced an intention to run in a potential recall election, but among announced republicans, 18 percent of those asked said they’d support former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer with 61 percent undecided.

Survey USA_POLL 03312021_04.jpg

Most San Diegans also said Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions went too far.

Survey USA_POLL 03312021_05.jpg

As the state begins reopening, San Diegans seem conflicted in the poll about whether the state is reopening at the right pace or too slow.

Survey USA_POLL 03312021_06.jpg

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP