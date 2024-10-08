Watch Now
POLL: Cost of housing, immigration top issues for 49th Congressional District

San Diego Homeless
Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - A woman camping in downtown San Diego sorts through her belongings on a sidewalk that was being sprayed with a bleach solution to fight a deadly hepatitis A outbreak on Sept. 25, 2017. Homeless residents of downtown San Diego encampments will be paid to pick up trash in their neighborhood as part of a new pilot program. The program was launched by retired attorney Brian Trotier, who for years has been handing out food to people in need as a volunteer with a local nonprofit, the San Diego Union Tribune reported Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
San Diego Homeless
(KGTV) — The cost of living and immigration remain the top issues for those in the 49th Congressional District, according to a new 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune Poll.

In the district, 54% said they’d vote for Kamala Harris, while 41% said they’d vote for Donald Trump. Meanwhile, 53% of those asked said if the election were held today, they’d vote for Mike Levin, while 41% said they’d vote for Matt Gunderson.

A total of 44% of those asked said their opinion of Levin was favorable, while 29% of those asked said the same of Gunderson.

When asked whether ads made Levin more or less favorable, 49% of those asked said they had no impact while 30% said they made him more favorable.

When asked the same question about Gunderson, 38% of those asked said it had no impact while 25% of respondents said it made him more favorable.

A total of 54% of those asked said the candidates' stance on abortion rights is very important.

Meanwhile, cost of living/housing and immigration, with 41% and 22% respectively, remained the top issues for voters in the district.

To get the results of this poll, 700 adults from California’s 49th Congressional District were interviewed from October 2 through October 6. Click here to read the full poll.

