POLL: Cost of housing, immigration top issues for 49th Congressional District

(KGTV) — The cost of living and immigration remain the top issues for those in the 49th Congressional District, according to a new 10News, San Diego Union-Tribune Poll.

In the district, 54% said they’d vote for Kamala Harris, while 41% said they’d vote for Donald Trump. Meanwhile, 53% of those asked said if the election were held today, they’d vote for Mike Levin, while 41% said they’d vote for Matt Gunderson.

A total of 44% of those asked said their opinion of Levin was favorable, while 29% of those asked said the same of Gunderson.

When asked whether ads made Levin more or less favorable, 49% of those asked said they had no impact while 30% said they made him more favorable.

When asked the same question about Gunderson, 38% of those asked said it had no impact while 25% of respondents said it made him more favorable.

A total of 54% of those asked said the candidates' stance on abortion rights is very important.

Meanwhile, cost of living/housing and immigration, with 41% and 22% respectively, remained the top issues for voters in the district.

To get the results of this poll, 700 adults from California’s 49th Congressional District were interviewed from October 2 through October 6. Click here to read the full poll.