Poll: 60% of San Diegans disapprove of U.S. military action in Iran

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and Iran, there is growing concern among Americans about the U.S. involvement on both the price of gasoline and on America's stance in the world, according to results from a new poll.

The KGTV/San Diego Union-Tribune poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, surveyed 525 adults from San Diego County between April 3-5.

45% of poll respondents strongly disapprove of the job President Trump is doing as president. But overall, 60% say they disapprove of the United States taking military action in Iran, with 40% strongly disapproving and 20% somewhat disapproving.

When asked the level of concern that the war with Iran would increase the cost of living, including the cost of gasoline, food, and housing, 54% of the poll respondents said they were very concerned.

Locally, those concerns were broken down, and the poll showed:



31% said Gas Prices

22% said Housing Cost

19% said Grocery Cost

16% said Jobs and the Economy

10% said National Security

U.S. TAKING MILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRAN

The poll showed 40% of the respondents strongly disapprove, with 47% strongly opposing sending U.S. ground troops into Iran.

COST OF LIVING IMPACT

According to the poll, 34% of those surveyed somewhat felt the impacts of day-to-day life in San Diego.

40% of survey respondents says rising gas prices have impacted household finances.

Click here for the full results of the poll.

