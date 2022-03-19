Watch
Police: Teenager taken to the hospital after stabbing in Nestor Neighborhood

Posted at 7:51 AM, Mar 19, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed in the Nestor Neighborhood on Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The teen had reported the stabbing at 8:09 p.m., SDPD said. When officers arrived to the 2300 block of Grove Avenue, they found the teen stabbed four times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there is no suspect description at this time. The department’s Gang Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

