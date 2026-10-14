Police seize more than 450 packages of narcotics destined nationwide, arrest 4

San Diego police have seized more than 450 packages containing dealer-quantity narcotics destined for locations across the country, authorities announced Wednesday.

Throughout September, the San Diego Police Department's Narcotics Unit seized more than 260 packages containing controlled substances prepared for shipment through U.S. Postal Service facilities across San Diego County, according to the department.

As the investigation continued, Narcotics Unit detectives worked with USPS postal inspectors and officers from the department's Northern Division to identify and intercept an additional 198 packages. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the cross-country distribution of narcotics, police said.

The intercepted packages yielded massive quantities of illicit drugs with an estimated street value totaling between $767,400 and $1,143,200.

The seizures include:

-- Methamphetamine, 33,021 grams, including more than 100,000 counterfeit Adderall pills, $165,000 to $330,000;

-- MDMA, 5,116.78 grams, $408,000 to $510,000;

-- Ketamine, 2,450 grams, $147,000 to $245,000;

-- Cocaine, 538.31 grams, $43,000 to $53,800;

-- Xanax, 439.2 grams, or approximately 1,000 pills, $4,400.

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