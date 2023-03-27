Police seek public help to locate missing at-risk woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Monday in locating an at-risk missing San Diego woman.

Mazalina Matatova was last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday at her home at 6500 Friars Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Matatova has not eaten for several days, police said.

She is a 43-year-old white woman with brown eyes and a shaved head who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs 140 pounds, according to the SDPD.

Anyone with information on Mazalina's whereabouts is urged to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #23-500480.

