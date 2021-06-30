Police searching for at-risk teen last seen near Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police were searching Tuesday for an at-risk 16-year-old last seen near the Westfield UTC shopping mall.

Alexander Jones was last seen at about 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 8000 block of Lombard Pl. He is described as a Black male, 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, and has short black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with red decals and blue pants. He was also wearing black shoes with neon green trim and has a red and black bag.

An SDPD helicopter was over the area late Tuesday making announcements in their search for Jones.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call SDPD at 619-531-2000, reference number #49365.