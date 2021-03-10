Police search for missing at-risk 85-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for an at-risk woman who went missing around 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to police, 85-year-old Guanghui Yang missed her public transportation from an unknown casino back to her house around 5 p.m. Her last known location based on a phone ping was near the 1600 block of E Street.

“Before her phone battery died, Yang told her family member she was lost,” police said.

Yang has a short-term memory and requires diabetes medication.

Yang is described as five feet tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds with short, gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and using a red walker.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.

