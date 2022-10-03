Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police search for at-risk man missing from Golden Hill

phuc nguyen
San Diego Police Department
Phuc Nguyen, 43, was last seen at noon Friday in the 2400 block of Broadway in the Golden Hill area, police said.
phuc nguyen
Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 00:49:52-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department asked the public's help in locating an at-risk missing man from the Golden Hill area.

Phuc Nguyen, 43, was last seen at noon Friday in the 2400 block of Broadway in the Golden Hill area, police said.

Nguyen suffers from medical conditions that put him at risk. Nguyen was described as a 43-year-old Asian man, 5 feet, 7 inches, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. Nguyen was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, navy blue pants and black hat.

Anyone with information about Nguyen's whereabouts was asked to contact the SDPD Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference case No. 22-500835.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader today!