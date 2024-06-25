Police rule out firearm in Hillcrest nonprofit vandalism case

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A Hillcrest organization supporting the trans community reported that someone shot at their window earlier this month, and they are unable to afford repairs.

Trans Fronteras San Diego offers services such as food and housing for trans individuals.

Guadalupe Castillón-Mendoza, the organization's leader, recounted the frightening incident, "It was like a huge explosion in the room. I'm thinking to myself, 'Oh my god. We have been shot.'"

Despite considering relocation for safety, the organization decided to remain and continue their work. "We are here. We are not going anywhere," said Castillón-Mendoza.

The group has planned several events for Pride Month and will be marching in the parade.

San Diego Police have ruled out an actual firearm being used in the incident.

"It’s possible it could have been a bb gun, but no bb was found between the first and second window pane, which is odd," authorities said in a statement sent to 10News on Monday.

"We can’t determine how the window was broken or who was responsible for the damage," police added.

Officials said they do not suspect this case to be related to the gel pellets incident, which targeted LGBTQ+ nightclubs in the Hillcrest area in May.

