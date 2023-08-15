Police release sketches of men wanted for sexual assault, attempted robbery in Skyline

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has released images in hopes of identifying two men accused of trying to rob a couple and sexually assaulting a woman at a park in the Skyline neighborhood last week.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 10, around 1 p.m. in the 8200 block of Skyline Drive.

According to SDPD, a 22-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend were at Skyline Hills Park when they were approached by two men.

The men allegedly simulated having a firearm in their waistbands and demanded money from the couple.

Police say while the boyfriend walked away to get money out of fear for their safety, the two men sexually assaulted the woman. The men then fled the scene on foot and ran southbound through the park.

The man in the first sketch is described as a Black man between 29 to 30 years- old, thin build, 5’10” to 5’11” tall, between 180-190 lbs., with a goatee, wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

The man in the second sketch is described as a Black man between 29 to 30-years- old, 5’9” to 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, with tattoos on his left arm and both wrists, wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and blue shoes (possibly Nike).

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the San Diego Police Department Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.