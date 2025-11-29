Police pursuit ends in Carlsbad early Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police pursuit ended on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad early Saturday morning, closing Southbound lanes until 4:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP could not comment on whether the driver was arrested.

Los Angeles Police Department's spokesperson told our ABC affiliate in Los Angeles that the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. at Sherman Way and Laurel Canyon Boulevard. The vehicle was a blue Mercedes four-door, and the suspect was originally wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

The suspect then drove onto the 405 South, before handing the pursuit to CHP, where the pursuit ended.

This is a developing story.