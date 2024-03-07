Police Practices Commission reviews SDPD pursuit practices after deadly crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It has been almost three months since two young boys died in Mountain View when a San Diego Police pursuit ended in a fiery crash.

The crash happened as officers pursued a man for speeding; he slammed into the car the family was traveling in, killing two boys.

Malikai and Mason were just eight and four years old. Their mom was seriously injured.

On Wednesday, the Commission on Police Practices reviewed the SDPD's pursuit policy to determine whether officers comply with it and whether changes are needed.

Current SDPD pursuit policy states that officers must balance the need to protect the public with the apparent need to capture the suspect immediately when initiating a chase.

It also says officers are responsible for ending the pursuit when the hazards of continuing it outweigh the benefits of an arrest.

The meeting on Wednesday was just for discussion, so no action or votes were taken, but the boy's family and community members say they feel their deaths could have been prevented.

ABC 10News reached out to the police department for an interview or comment but never heard back.