Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Carlsbad Boulevard, killed

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Carlsbad, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police officials said a vehicle traveling northbound, just north of Island Way, hit the pedestrian who was standing in the roadway.

The driver waited for police to arrive on scene, officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital, where the person died shortly afterward.

Further information about the victim and driver was not immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

