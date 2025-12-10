Police: Man, woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Chula Vista apartment

CHULA VISTA, Calif., (KGTV) — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a man and woman were found dead inside a Chula Vista apartment unit.

According to a press release, Chula Vista Police received a 911 call on Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m. reporting "what sounded like a family disturbance followed by a single gunshot."

When officers arrived at a unit in the Kingswood Manor Apartments (94 Kingswood Dr.), they found the bodies of a man and a woman in a bedroom, both with gunshot wounds.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, and they said there's no indication of any outstanding suspects.

Police believe the man and woman were living together in the apartment, but their identities were not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit tips anonymously online.