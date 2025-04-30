Police looking for person of interest after woman found dead in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a person of interest after a woman was found dead on Euclid Avenue on Monday, April 28.

According to SDPD, officers responded to the victim's home in the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue around 8:50 p.m. Monday. When they found the dead woman at the scene, officers called the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

SDPD's Homicide Unit was not contacted at this point, since there were no apparent signs of trauma to the woman's body, according to the press release. She was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

SDPD says on Tuesday, April 29, investigators learned the victim, Jadeline Laurent, was involved in an altercation before she died, prompting homicide detectives to join the case. Detectives were working with the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Laurent, a 28-year-old Black woman, was possibly married to Jean Tercier, who the department is looking for as a person of interest in this investigation, SDPD says.

Police described Tercier as a 38-year-old Black man of Haitian descent, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. Police say Laurent and Tercier had been living together at the Euclid Avenue residence where she was found dead.

SDPD did not know Tercier's location as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you have any information for police about Tercier's whereabouts, reach out to SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.