Police investigate threat at Helix High School in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — La Mesa police are investigating a threat at Helix High School that forced the school to initiate its secure campus mode.

According to City of La Mesa officials, police officers and a helicopter were dispatched to the campus on 4200 Lowell St. due to the unspecified threat.

School officials placed the school under its secure campus protocol as police conduct their investigation.

Just after 11 a.m., a message on Helix High's website stated: "We are currently in a Secure Campus status. Students and staff are inside with doors locked, and normal instruction is continuing. If you are not already on campus, please do not come to school until we provide an update. The campus is currently closed."

No other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.