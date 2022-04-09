Police investigating break-in and shooting in Tierrasanta neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) –San Diego police is investigating a break-in and shooting at a home in the Tierrasanta neighborhood early Saturday morning.

SDPD tells ABC 10 News that they received a call about a suspect trying to break into a home in the area, was unsuccessful, and drove away in a stolen white minivan. Thirty minutes later, they received a second call about a man trying to break into another home but fled before officers could arrive at the area.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., police received another report of a suspect trying to break into a home at Viacha Drive near Tierrasanta Boulevard. The suspect entered the home where a woman and her elderly father were inside at the time.

“They barricaded themselves into a room. That Male broke down that door, entered that room and in there threatened them. There was an assault. A firearm was produced, and the man had a gun and fired into the room, SDPD Captain Rich Freeman said.

Police said they were able to get inside the home shortly after. Another officer climbed onto a neighbor’s roof, and once he was able to see the suspect opened fire. No one was injured.

Moments later, officers made themselves into the home and took the suspect into custody.

The woman and her father made it out of the home safely, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear what charges the suspect will face.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

