Police investigating shooting in Rolando neighborhood; 1 person injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One person was shot in the head in the Rolando neighborhood and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:50 a.m., and its believed to be connected to a possible home invasion on University and College Avenue.

There is no suspect information available at this time, SDPD said. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

