SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a serious crash and car fire that happened in Bonita early Saturday morning.

The crash involving two cars happened on Briarwood and Picasso Drive around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the cars caught fire. It's unclear what injuries the drivers suffered or how many people were in the cars.

The roadway was blocked while emergency crews responded.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.