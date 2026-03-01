Police Investigate Church Stabbing in Colina Del Sol Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man in his 40s was stabbed today during a funeral service at a church in the area of San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to reports of a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds in the 5300 block of Orange Avenue, near 54th Street and Trojan Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect believed to be in his late 20s was detained at the scene, then taken into custody without further incident, police reported.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were under investigation.

