Police identify man killed in quadruple shooting outside San Diego market

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities have identified the man shot and killed outside a San Diego convenience market in late February as 56-year-old Roshawn Tate.

According to police, Tate was shot along with three others near 45th Street and Logan Avenue around 9 p.m. on February 26.

Police said the victims were gathered in the market’s parking lot when they heard several rounds of gunfire and were struck.

Tate was shot in his upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men who were also shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Later that night, police discovered that a fourth victim, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where she reported also being a victim of the shooting.

“There is no suspect information at this time. This investigation is ongoing and detectives are attempting to locate witnesses and evidence,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

