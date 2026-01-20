Police: Gunshot victim drives to Oceanside High School after being shot

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A 20-year-old man drove himself to Oceanside High School after being shot and was later hospitalized, police said.

Officers responded at 6:55 p.m. Monday to reports of a male gunshot victim in the area of Neptune Way and Cleveland Street in Oceanside, where one spent 9mm shell casing was recovered consistent with the caliber and brand of ammunition located inside the victim's vehicle, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said the unidentified victim stated the shooting "may have happened near the beach."

He was taken a hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound to the shoulder.

A Glock 17 handgun and several types of ammunition were also found inside the victim's vehicle, police reported.

Once the victim was in stable condition, he provided an updated statement, the department added.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, but an investigation was ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the OPD at 760-435-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

