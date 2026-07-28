Police: Driver suffers seizure, crashes SUV into Sorrento Valley building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suffered a seizure behind the wheel of an SUV and drove it through the lobby of a corporate headquarters in Sorrento Valley Monday, authorities said.

The 44-year-old man was driving a 2024 white Ford Explorer in the parking lot of the Quidel Corporation at 9900 Summers Ridge Road at about 2 p.m. Monday when the seizure occurred, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He suffered a 5-inch-by-5-inch laceration to his right thigh and was taken to a hospital, where he'll require plastic surgery, police said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening and DUI was not a factor in the crash, police added.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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