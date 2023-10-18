Police converge on Chula Vista home in fatal shooting investigation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police on Wednesday morning surrounded a Chula Vista mobile home where a person suspected in a deadly shooting was believed to have barricaded themselves.

Chula Vista Police confirmed with ABC 10News that officers converged on a mobile home park near the 1100 block of Industrial Boulevard just after 6 a.m. after tracking the unidentified person to the neighborhood.

Police said the person holed up in a mobile home is suspected in a shooting that took place Tuesday night.

In the shooting, police said a man was killed and another person was wounded.

As of 7 a.m., police activity in the mobile home park remains in effect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.