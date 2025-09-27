Police arrest suspect in City Heights alley shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is in custody after a homeless man was shot and killed in a City Heights alley late Tuesday night, San Diego Police announced today.

According to SDPD, officers responded to reports of gunfire near 43rd and Polk Avenue around 11:55 p.m on Tuesday. Officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound to his body. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, police confirmed.

Police have since identified the victim as 52-year-old Mark Edward Tome of San Diego.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives investigating the scene learned the victim “was involved in an altercation with another man in the alley prior to gunshots being heard. A person of interest in this case was detained and interviewed by detectives but has since been released pending additional investigation.”

Upon further investigation, police say detectives identified 72-year-old Keith Rose as the suspect and arrested him Friday morning near 4800 Filipo Street.

According to SDPD, the suspect lives "directly across the street from the shooting."

The suspects relationship to the victim is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

