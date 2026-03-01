Police arrest boyfriend in woman's death in Colina Del Sol

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman in her 30s died today inside an apartment she shared with her boyfriend in San Diego's Colina Del Sol neighborhood, and the boyfriend was later arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.

Officers responded around 3:50 a.m. Friday to reports of a non-responsive female in the 4300 block of 54th Street, where they discovered the woman with apparent facial trauma in the apartment unit, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Medics were called and the woman was taken to a hospital, but she did not survive her injuries. Her name has not yet been released.

Police noted blood around several areas inside the apartment.

The reporting party, later identified as Jose Manuel Casteneda, 38, was taken into custody at the scene and will be charged on suspicion of murder, police said.

Homicide detectives and the department's Domestic Violence Unit will be investigating the death.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the case to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

