Police: Armed suspect barricaded himself in home, held family member hostage

An armed man barricaded himself in a San Diego residence Saturday and allegedly held a family member up at gunpoint, which resulted in a stand-off between the man and police, officials said.
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An armed man barricaded himself in a San Diego residence Saturday and allegedly held a family member up at gunpoint, which resulted in a stand-off between the man and police, officials said.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the 2100 block of Clairton Place in the Nestor neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department. A perimeter was established around the home, where police were attempting to apprehend the suspect.

The family member made it safely out of the home, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

A motive was not immediately available.

The victim has not been identified.

