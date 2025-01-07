Point Loma man convicted in Jan. 6 riots hoping to receive presidential pardon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Point Loma man says he's hopeful he'll be receiving a pardon from President-elect Donald Trump, who has promised to pardon Jan. 6 rioters.

“Definitely, a whirlwind of emotions over the last 10, 11 months, or whatever it's been,” said Jordan Berk, 43.

From his home in Point Loma, Jordan Berk spoke to me a few weeks into a sentence, which includes home confinement.

“It’s been a surreal experience," said Berk.

That experience began in late 2020.

After attending rallies and joining a MAGA group on the app, Telegram, Berk flew to Washington D.C. for events centered on the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, claiming the election had been stolen.

“I just wanted to be somewhere, at a historic event,” said Berk.

On January 6, 2021, after hearing President Trump's speech, Berk says he ended up in the crowd, heading to the Capitol building.

“Found myself there, and I guess went with the flow, as you could say,” said Berk.

Surveillance footage shows Berk inside the Capitol building.

He says he entered through a door that had been opened and wandered through the Capitol for about 10 minutes, shooting photos and video. He says he saw a ransacked room.

“I didn't see police arresting anyone, thought it was prudent to leave,” said Berk.

Berk's image had been seen in a livestream during the riots. Several years later, he was arrested. Last year, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of entering and remaining in a restricted building. His sentence, handed down in December included two months home confinement, two years probation and community service.

Because of the charges, he lost his job at a financial services company.

When asked if he regretted walking into the Capitol, Berk answered, ‘I’m regretful over the fallout, but I don't believe that I harmed anyone or violated anyone's rights or anything like that,” said Berk.

His focus is now on Trump's promise, to hand out January 6 pardons.

“I'm quite confident me and others, I would say hopefully just about everyone, will receive pardons. I would certainly fall in the non-violent offender category … I’m just ready to put it past me,” said Berk.

Berk says he's hoping for a pardon, because the federal conviction could hurt him when it comes to finding another job, along with travel restrictions.

