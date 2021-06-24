Point Loma couple wakes up to intruder shining flashlight in bedroom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Point Loma man is sharing his story after he and his girlfriend woke up to an intruder in their bedroom.

On Tuesday night, just past midnight, Tyler was asleep with his girlfriend in his bedroom in a home off Sunset Cliffs Blvd. His roommate was asleep in her bedroom with her boyfriend on the other side of the house.

“I was dead asleep. I heard the pocket door open, which is just right outside our bedroom door, which was also closed. A few seconds later, I heard our bedroom open,” said Tyler.

And then, there was a light.

“So there’s a flashlight that was turned on when the door was opened. At that point, I knew something was wrong. I was awake. My girlfriend was awake,” said Tyler.

The intruder, likely realizing people were in the bedroom, shut the bedroom door and left.

“Your fight-or-flight extinct kind of kicks in. That’s when I decided I was going to yell at the top of my house lungs for the individual to get out of my house,” said Tyler.

Not long after Tyler’s yell, he heard the back sliding door slam shut.

He saw a dark-colored sedan speeding away. Police arrived shortly after. Inside the home: two shaken couples.

“It's everyone's worst nightmare. Someone being in your bedroom when you're asleep, and you wake up and find someone in your room that's not welcome in the middle of the night,” said Tyler.

The burglar left behind clues, including a hat in the backyard and a shoe in the alley. The intruder got into the home by removing a kitchen window screen.

“I would like to see them brought to justice, whatever that looks like … This is braze. If you're going to do it once … There’s nothing stopping them from doing this again,” said Tyler.

The burglar did get away with a wallet and a car key.

If you have any information on the case, call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.