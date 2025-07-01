PLNU student, son of legendary surfer showing signs of recovery after Hawaii accident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The family of a 20-year-old Point Loma Nazarene University student is reporting hopeful news after he was critically injured in a freak accident at a beach in Hawaii.

Dakota Briley, son of legendary 1990s Pipeline surfer Shawn Briley, is now breathing on his own, though the long-term impact of his head and spinal injuries remains unknown.

"There has been an outpouring of love," said Erin Lau, Briley's sister.

Lau described the moment she received news of the accident: "I've never prayed and begged so much he would be okay."

The accident occurred on June 14, while Briley was home for summer break from Point Loma Nazarene University. He was preparing to give a surf lesson on Oahu's North Shore when disaster struck.

"He was actually on the side of the road, waxing a board for his next surf lesson when a car veered across the opposite lane and hit him on the side of the road, pinning him to the other vehicle," Lau said.

An 18-year-old driver was behind the wheel and is not facing charges.

Briley was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, including devastating trauma to his head, lower body and spine.

"There are no words to how brutal his injuries were," Lau said.

Doctors placed Briley in a medically induced coma and performed a fifth surgery this past weekend. He remains in critical but stable condition.

While his spinal cord was damaged, not severed, Lau says the impact of his head trauma remains unknown.

"He's the healthiest, most disciplined, incredibly stubborn person, and the idea of him being hurt... it just didn't make sense to me," Lau said.

Doctors say her brother's active lifestyle as an athlete has helped in his recovery, though the extent of his injuries remains serious.

"Right now, according to tests, he doesn't have feeling in his lower body," Lau said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Briley's family remains optimistic about his recovery.

"We can do nothing else but remain optimistic and hopeful, and full of prayer that this will heal, and he will be able to surf again," Lau said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Briley's family with medical expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.