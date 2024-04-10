Plea deal for accused killer upsets family of slain San Ysidro grandfather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Family members are voicing their frustration after learning of a plea deal for the man accused of killing a San Ysidro grandfather.

“The family wants justice at maximum capacity,” said Sammie Barba, in an interview with ABC 10News in October 2022.

In the interview, she demanded justice after the killing of her uncle, 55-year-old Jaime Barba, his body found dumped and burned.

ABC 10News met up with Sammie a year and a half later.

“Is this justice for Jaime?” asked reporter Michael Chen.

“It is not,” responded Sammie.

Instead, it was disbelief for Sammie and other family members after meeting with prosecutors on Monday.

Loved ones say prosecutors told them a plea bargain to a lesser charge of manslaughter was in place with accused killer, Juan Carlos Acosta-Sanchez, which includes a 17-year sentence.

“Just in shock. Like if I got punched in my chest or heart,” said Sammie.

Sammie says her family has been looking toward a trial since the discovery of his body in a National City trash fire, days after Barba first disappeared.

According to family, Barba told his wife he'd be right back, in time for lunch, before arriving heading to a neighborhood in Egger Highlands, to meet Acosta-Sanchez to get an update on a motorcycle he was having repaired.

Police say during that meeting, Barba was shot several times. Barba's brother, Juan, says details revealed during a preliminary hearing, including an alleged confession, demand a murder charge.

“How can they go from first-degree murder to manslaughter? … He shot him. He let him bleed out, and two days later, he disposed of the body and burned it … Those actions to me … someone that is evil and has no right to be on the streets,” said Barba.

Juan says he was told by prosecutors, the accused killer's claim of self-defense factored into the plea deal.

Juan isn't buying it.

“He doesn’t have any evidence to corroborate that … I don't see anybody in their right mind letting this guy off,” said Juan.

Juan says his family hopes prosecutors will reverse course, and push for a trial.

“We want to leave it in the hands of the jury, and we know we will get justice for him,” said Juan.

A hearing on the case will take place Wednesday morning.

The District Attorney’s Office issued the following statement:

“We can't provide any comment regarding this specific case or any potential plea agreement, however, I can say that the District Attorney's Office is dedicated to supporting victims of crime, which includes seeking their input during the pendency of criminal cases. Many different factors go into evaluating potential plea agreements and our goal is always to pursue fair and equal justice.”