Plaque honoring Marine's bravery unveiled on Mt. Soledad 80 years after Iwo Jima

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine who was killed in action during an extraordinarily brave stand on Iwo Jima 80 years ago was recognized with a plaque at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial on Wednesday.

Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone made a heroic sacrifice during a crucial battle on the island on Feb. 19, 1945, earning him both the Medal of Honor and Navy Cross, according to the Soledad Memorial team.

He is the only enlisted Marine of the World War II era to receive both prestigious distinctions, making him one of the most decorated Marines ever.

Basilone's Medal of Honor plaque was unveiled at the Mt. Soledad memorial Wednesday; it's the 32nd of its kind there.

Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial

Wednesday's ceremony featured a performance from San Diego's Marine Corps Band and a keynote address from Col. Sean P. Dynan, the assistant division commander of the 1st Marine Division. Additionally, Basilone's niece, Diane Basilone Jenkins, spoke about her uncle's legacy.

“The timing of this dedication carries profound significance,” said Mt. Soledad Memorial Association Executive Director Neil O’Connell. “As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's end in September 2025, we also honor the specific day - February 19th, 1945 - when Marines like Gunnery Sergeant Basilone began the brutal battle for Iwo Jima. GySgt Basilone's story embodies the Marine Corps spirit, and this plaque ensures future generations can reflect on his extraordinary courage and appreciate the price of freedom.”

According to the memorial's press release, Basilone fought through enemy fire to resupply his gunners during Guadalcanal's Battle for Henderson Field in Oct. 1942.

"After losing his fellow Marines, he single-handedly maintained two machine guns against an overwhelming Japanese force, earning him the Medal of Honor," the release says.

Following that display of courage, Basilone had the chance to take safer, stateside duty; however, he elected to return to the Pacific Theater's frontlines.

During the onset of the Iwo Jima invasion on Feb. 19, 1945, he guided a Marine tank through a minefield while under heavy fire after destroying an enemy blockhouse.

"He gave his life that day, earning a posthumous Navy Cross for his final acts of heroism," the release says.

Marine Corps Archives

The memorial on Mount Soledad isn't the only place in San Diego County where Basilone is honored; on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, a memorial statue of him acts as a constant tribute to his valor. Additionally, the base's main road is named after him.

"Each year, thousands of Marines training at Camp Pendleton pass by these tributes, drawing inspiration from his example of courage and dedication," the release states.

David Spinelli, the sponsor for the plaque and the Honor Foundation's executive mentor, also spoke at the ceremony.

"Like me, John was a son of Raritan, New Jersey. We all grew up knowing of John and his exploits - from the statue on Somerset Street to the High School football field, to the stories of those who came before us and served our country in uniform, like my Grandfather Carmine Spinelli, Sr. I am proud and humbled to have the opportunity to honor John's memory," Spinelli says.

You can learn more about the Medal of Honor plaques at the Mount Soledad memorial here. The memorial, located at 6905 La Jolla Scenic Dr. South, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.