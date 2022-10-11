Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you crossed the border Monday morning, you had to wait awhile. That's because the average wait times were anywhere from 2 to 3 hours. A new proposal aims to significantly reduce wait times.

SANDAG says it's moving forward with a proposal to extend the blue line trolly about a mile into Tijuana.

"This would be the first of its kind in the nation. A cross-border trolly. There has been a lot of support from our partners in Mexico," says Antoinette Meier, Senior Director of Regional Planning at SANDAG.

It's one of three projects selected by SANDAG out of 18 submissions from private companies. The goal is to help improve transportation in the county.

Officials say wait times could be 10 to 15 minutes. Passengers who use the trolly would have to first go through a prescreening process similar to the border crossing to the Tijuana airport.

"That really gets people through to the Tijuana airport quickly. This would be a similar type of concept," Meier added.

The second project is electric shuttles you can schedule through a phone app that will take you to public transportation in your neighborhood.

And the third proposal plans to make lanes on freeways, designated for ride-sharing cars and self-driving vehicles.

"We see all of the auto manufacturers investing in testing. There have been pilot projects in our own region and across the country for self-driving vehicles," Meier says.

Meier says the next step is entering into partnership agreements with the 3 companies and then moving on to the design and development stages.