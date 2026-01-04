Pine Valley home damaged by fire

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - Two residents escaped injury today when their Pine Valley house went up in flames in rural East County, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 27000 block of Old Highway 80 at about 10 a.m. Sunday, where heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the rear

of a house, Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette told City News Service.

It took more than 45 minutes to knock down the fire, he added. Two water tenders, 11 fire engines and 35 firefighting personnel responded, as well as CHP officers and San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The two occupants of the home made it out safely and the American Red Cross was called to help relocate them, Cornette said. No one was injured fighting the blaze and the total loss estimate had not been determined.

The cause was under investigation.

