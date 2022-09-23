Pilots rehearse aviation demonstrations ahead of Miramar Air Show

MIRAMAR, Calif. (KGTV) — We are less than 24 hours away from the highly anticipated Miramar Air Show.

It's back after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, pilots took to the skies to rehearse ahead of the big event.

"The entire air station is incredibly excited to be bringing the airshow back," said Colonel Marty Bedell, Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar.

Colonel Bedell said they're pulling out all the action-packed tricks during the three-day event.

"Marines fast-roping out of helicopters. You're going to see aircraft attacking the airfield. You're going to see a wall of fire," he said.

This year's airshow theme is Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win. It's "a direct reflection of the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness.

It'll also include an innovation and technology expo.

"The Marine Corps is going through a period of modernization and transformation. We're thinking about how we do business and what new equipment sets we need," Colonel Bedell said.

Bedell said, most importantly, it's about the community being able to see first-hand all they do to defend our country.

"For people to be able to come on board and meet marines and sailors and soldiers, airmen, coast guardsmen and see who it is that's defending our nation, that's the really exciting part about the airshow," he said.

For aviation fans, the most exhilarating part of the show is the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

"It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be fun," said Capt. Brian Kesselring, Fight Leader of the Blue Angels.

Kesselring said this will be their second airshow season flying in the new F-18 Super Hornets.

The aircrafts are 33% larger than the older models and have more thrust.

"We'll have a new twist on old maneuvers. We'll have new maneuvers for folks who've, whether it be their first time or their 76th time seeing our air show," Kesselring said.

And training for the show is rigorous.

Kesselring said they practice two to three times a day up to six days a week from November to March.

However, he said it's all worth it to represent his brothers and sisters in arms and inspire other aviation fans.

"It's truly special. As much as a testament it is to airmanship, I would say it's an even greater testament to teamwork," Kesselring said.

The air show runs from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. The event is free to the public.