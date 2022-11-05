Pilot injured after plane crash at Montgomery Field

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a small crash at Montgomery Field on Saturday.

SDFD said the crash happened at 11:50 a.m. at the northeast end of the airfield. A man was on board when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Montgomery Field. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

City and County Hazmat teams are also on the scene to clean up a fuel spill on the field, according to San Diego police. There was no fire or explosion at the time of the crash.

SDFD and SDPD are investigating.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

