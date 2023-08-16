Piece of the Berlin Wall gets permanent home at Friendship Park

TIJUANA, MX (KGTV) – Almost 34 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, a piece of it is now in Friendship Park at the Playas de Tijuana.

The American-born film producer, Marcos Cline Márquez, donated the piece to the Municipal Government to place it in a symbolic place.

"I, along with some colleagues in Germany, donated it to the White House to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the wall," Márquez said. "But we gave it away with a letter to President Trump at that time where we thanked the president for the history of the United States and the efforts that the country made to be able to tear down this wall. By reminding him that from JFK to Reagan, the promise was made to build a world without walls; that gift was rejected. So, we started traveling with the wall through many towns across the United States."

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the piece "A World Without Borders" was unveiled. It's a piece of the wall that divided the German Capital for almost three decades. The piece is approximately three meters high and weighs three tons.

"It produced military confrontations, deaths, suffering that even in the present," Historian Fernando Escobedo said. "Although the wall no longer has the same purpose with which it was created, it continues to represent the atrocities that the human being is capable of carrying out in the name of an ideology."

This piece of the Berlin Wall will now have a permanent home in the Playas de Tijuana in the shadow of the border wall that divides Tijuana and San Diego as a symbol that the walls must fall.

"We are all citizens of the same world that fights for equality, dignity and the future of our families," Mayor of Tijuana Montserrat Caballero said. "Thank you to Marcos for this gesture of brotherhood with this city of Tijuana."

Despite the fact that the Berlin Wall fell more than 30 years ago, 29 years ago, the United States government began the construction of the wall to divide its territory with Mexico in order to prevent illegal immigration and smuggling.

